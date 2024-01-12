TAMPA (BLOOM) – Johnny Crowder the Founder & CEO of Cope Notes, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to reprogram your brain away from negative thoughts.

“Cope Notes” which is taking off worldwide is a mental health support service that delivers daily text messages designed to provide encouragement, motivation, and coping strategies.

The notes are written by real people who have overcome their own mental health challenges.

The messages are sent to subscribers via text messages to offer ongoing support and promote mental well-being.

Crowder said Cope Notes is designed to be a positive and proactive mental health resource.

The messages may include affirmations, coping skills, and encouragement to help individuals navigate the challenges they may be facing.