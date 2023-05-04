Intuitive Life Coach Dr. Danielle Clark joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to offer valuable insights on how to rekindle your passions and hobbies amidst stress, busyness and burnout.

“Taking the time to rekindle your creativity and hobbies can have a profound impact on your overall well-being. Studies have shown that engaging in creative activities can reduce stress and anxiety levels, enhance mood, and improve cognitive function.”, said Clark.

A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that engaging in creative activities for just 15-30 minutes a day can increase overall happiness and decrease feelings of negativity.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.

You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



