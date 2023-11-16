TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Budget Dermatologist Maren Locke, MD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the importance of reading labels on your skincare products since you may be exposed to many chemicals in product you put on your skin every day. Dr. Locke says to watch out for fragrance and preservatives in skincare products if you have sensitive skin and to pay attention to ingredient strengths in your products.