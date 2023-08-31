Certified Nutritionist & Functional Breathing Coach Rita Savoia, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to optimize your breathing patterns for better health and longevity.

Savoia shared the importance of nasal breathing vs. mouth breathing.

She also showed Guyardo how to use the diaphragm, the largest muscle we have for breathing to detox our boides.

Savoia works with people with 6 different types of breathing techniques, and brings it all together with the elemental rhythm breathwork experience.

