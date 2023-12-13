TAMPA (BLOOM) – Audrey McGucking the founder of The McGuckin Group™ which is a Talent Design Consultancy firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to find and execute your purpose in life to reach your highest potential.

The team at The McGuckin Group™ helps bridge the gap between business strategy and talent.

The focus many times is not just with the organizations and more specifically, the leaders within them, to build a customized talent journey which allows them to execute their unique business strategy with excellence.

McGuckin has worked with leaders in the business world and is now expanding her efforts to help individuals find their right career path.