TAMPA (BLOOM) – Mary Waugh a Yoga Teacher who is part of the Management Team at Bella Prana in Tampa, Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how certain breathing techniques and yoga poses can connect the mind and body.

“Yoga can teach the body how to connect with the mind through breath work that goes in tandem with certain moves.” said Waugh. She went on to explain, “So when the mind feels distracted, rather than trying to force the mind to focus, regulate your breathing. When the breath is steady, the mind follows.”

Waugh said the purpose of meditation is to acknowledge the chatter in the mind. “You cannot force your mind to be completely still, but you can develop the skill of noticing your thoughts and emotions and regulate the way your respond to the thoughts and emotions as they arise.” said Waugh.

Waugh explained when practicing yoga, connecting your breathing with your movements signals to the mind that you are in harmony. “So, if you practice the postures and don’t incorporate the breathing, you aren’t receiving the full benefits of yoga.” said Waugh.

Waugh shared with viewers that yoga is the practice of being able to breathe and move in harmony and this harmony is basically meditation in movement, comparable to the flow state.

“The more consistently you practice yoga and meditation, you are cultivating a harmonious way of living.” said Waugh. She also explained, “You interact with external events in a way that brings a quality of energy that is intelligent, peaceful and harmonious from the inside out.”