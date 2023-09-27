TAMPA (BLOOM) The Autumn Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival or Zhōngqiū in Chinese, is a traditional East Asian festival celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Dr. Cathleen Gerenger joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the festival that typically falls in September or early October in the Gregorian calendar.

The festival is widely observed in China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and among Chinese and Vietnamese communities around the world.

Dr. Gerenger shared healthy ways to celebrate this tradition with your family.