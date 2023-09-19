TAMPA (BLOOM) Kim Scouller, the Author of ‘How Money Works for Women’ who is a Certified Financial Educator and Women’s Financial Advocate, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why she wrote her new book.
Scouller is also on a mission to protecting women from financial abuse of domestic violence.
Scouller provided the below tips for women:
- Talk about money with family, friends, and especially other women: As women, we’ll talk about anything and everything with our friends. But money has traditionally been a taboo subject. If we want change, we need to start having open conversations about money with each other.
- Know your financial situation: Many women don’t know the first thing about their finances. It’s imperative that women take inventory of cash flow, assets, insurance and debts. This 360-degree view allows you to see what’s working and what you need to do differently. The goal is to be proactive, know your numbers and be in control of your finances.
- Make a plan and ask questions: Follow your own savings and spending plan to reach your financial goals. To keep growing, ask yourself things like: How can I make more money? How do I stop living paycheck to paycheck? What’s the best way to reduce bad debt? Do I have enough money to retire? How much can I invest today?
- Know some basic but less-talked-about money concepts: Have you heard about compound interest, the time value of money and the rule of 72? Probably not! They are very basic financial concepts that will help you grow your money substantially, yet very few people know about them. This is why women need to learn how money works.
- Partner with a financial professional: Financial professionals are not just reserved for the wealthy. Find someone you trust to get personalized guidance on your specific circumstances. They can help you develop a comprehensive financial roadmap and provide insights tailored to your needs.