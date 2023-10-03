TAMPA (BLOOM) There is a theory that friendships can indeed be born from tragedy. In times of adversity and hardship, people often seek connection and support from others who have shared similar experiences.

Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and her friend Wendy LaTorre discussed the bond that was created between the two when both lost those they love.

Experts believe grief is a universal human experience, and when individuals share the process of mourning and coping with the loss of loved ones, it can create strong bonds and connections.