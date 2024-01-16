TAMPA (BLOOM) – The foods you eat can have a significant impact on your hormones. Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with how food impacts your hormonal balance, including the top nine foods you should avoid.
9 Foods to Avoid:
- Sugar-based foods
- Dairy products
- Anything with trans fat
- Artificial sweeteners
- Soy products
- Nightshade veggies like tomatoes, eggplants and peppers
- Breads/cookies
- High caffeine consumption
- Alcohol