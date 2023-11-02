TAMPA (BLOOM) Science backs that what we eat can have a significant impact on our moods and emotions.



Double certified nutritionists Martha VanCamp joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how a person’s nutrient intake through food, such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, can play a crucial role in the production and regulation of neurotransmitters in the brain.

VanCamp also helped shared the importance of understanding the

gut-brain connection. There is emerging research which suggests a strong connection between the gut and the brain. The gut microbiome, composed of trillions of microorganisms, can influence mood and mental health.

Food scientists suggest a diet rich in fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics can support a healthy gut, which, in turn, may positively affect mood.

It’s also important to make sure you are not consuming foods that cause inflammation.

Expert say chronic inflammation has been linked to mood disorders like depression. Diets high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can contribute to inflammation, while anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can have a positive impact on mood.