Double certified nutritionist and functional fitness trainer, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what foods are negatively impacting our brains.

“You might already know that when you eat sugar or simple carbohydrates, you generally feel tired and sluggish 20-30 minutes after because your body has crashed, hormonally, after eating those foods.”, said VanCamp, when explaining that certain foods not only impact how we feel but can also influence what’s going on in our brains.

“If we are talking about brain health, whether that’s to avoid memory issues as we age, brain fog, or how our brain is wired to lose weight, much of that comes down to what we eat. In fact, if you were to drink a milkshake and we put you thru an MRI, you would immediately see how that milkshake is affecting your brain.” said VanCamp.

She went on to explain what you would see on these images.

“You would see how the brain is firing and that sugary treat triggered domapine in your brain which is the reward center. So repeated treats like this are actually rewiring our brain activity, and not for the good.” said VanCamp.

VanCamp says sugary foods and some fatty foods can start to shrink your brain.

“That sugar is also going to damage the blood vessels in your brain which carry oxygen-rich blood and with too little blood your brain cells will die off.”, said VanCamp.

VanCamp went on to explain we should be focusing on eating fatty fishes like salmon, nuts, nut butters, blueberries, dark chocolate, citrus fruits.

“Focus on single ingredient foods that come from the ground or a mother.” she said.

VanCamp believes it’s always important to start slow when you start to make major changes in your lifestyle so you can make new habits stick.

She says there are two food types you should absolutely avoid and those heavy fats and sugary foods.

VanCamp suggest replacing them with healthy fats. “The healthy fats are things like nuts, nut butters, olive oils and avocados. So here’s what our viewers need to remember. The good fats are monousaturated fats and bad fats, the ones that will alter our brain and defeat our goals are saturated and trans saturated.”, she said.

