TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Johna Mailolli, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how food can affect your mental health.

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad:

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2lb fresh Brussels sprouts, rinsed, trimmed
  • 1.5 tablespoons Olive Oil or Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped dried cherries
  • Optional: Salt & Pepper if desired

Directions:

  1. Thinly cut Brussels sprouts lengthwise.
  2. In 12-inch skillet, heat oil medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts & cook and stir 10 to 12 minutes or until sprouts are crisp-tender & lightly browned. Add walnuts and dried cherries; cook and stir 1 minute.