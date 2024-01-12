TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Johna Mailolli, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how food can affect your mental health.
Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad:
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2lb fresh Brussels sprouts, rinsed, trimmed
- 1.5 tablespoons Olive Oil or Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped dried cherries
- Optional: Salt & Pepper if desired
Directions:
- Thinly cut Brussels sprouts lengthwise.
- In 12-inch skillet, heat oil medium-high heat. Add Brussels sprouts & cook and stir 10 to 12 minutes or until sprouts are crisp-tender & lightly browned. Add walnuts and dried cherries; cook and stir 1 minute.