TAMPA (BLOOM) – Clinical Psychologist, Coach, and Speaker, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the impact of our upbringing has on who we are and our habits and personalities.

“Our early childhood experiences and relationships play a significant role in who we become later in life.”, said Dr. Garcia. He went on to explain, “If you learn to better understand yourself from a psychological and mindset perspective, it can help you heal.”