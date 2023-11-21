TAMPA (BLOOM) – A new Aritificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology called CaRi-Heart, from Oxford-based Caristo Diagnostics is being used in several hospitals in the United Kingdom to actually predict heart attacks before they happen. The AI does this by taking a new approach to heart disease diagnosis — analyzing CT scans of the heart to determine whether inflammation of the arteries is present.

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Oxford Keith Channon, MD, who is the Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Caristo joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom from England to talk about the A.I. technology that is expected to come to the U.S. soon.