TAMPA (BLOOM) –

Nurse Practitioner, at Infinity Medical, Heidi Hurter, ARNP, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how hormone imbalance could be making women feel fatigued.

Hormones play a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions, including energy metabolism and the sleep-wake cycle. When there’s an imbalance in hormones such as thyroid hormones, cortisol, insulin, or sex hormones (estrogen and testosterone), it can disrupt these processes and lead to symptoms like fatigue.