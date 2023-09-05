Phoenix House Florida Alumnus, Richard Russo, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share his story of hope, healing and recovery.

Resources and support are incredibly important for those who are struggling with addiction, and Phoenix House Florida’s substance use and mental health treatment services are changing lives in the Tampa Bay community.

“I suffered, you know, with substance abuse for about 13 years off and on, you know, in and out of rehabs, in and out of jails, several institutions, and it took quite a toll,” says Russo.

“The biggest thing, you know, with [Phoenix House Florida] is how welcoming they are… Most of the staff has had a personal relationship with substance abuse in the past as well, so it gives you that extra comfort that they’re not just coming from a place of, you know, medical or reading about this, they’re coming from a place of [where] they have been there themselves,” says Russo.

Russo goes on to share, “It’s just the hands on love that you get there. It’s different than everywhere else. It’s not a cookie-cutter approach.”

For more information, to request an appointment, or to make a referral for their services, please contact Phoenix House Florida.