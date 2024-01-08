TAMPA (BLOOM) – Wellness Speaker, Adjunct Professor, and Registered Nurse, Valery Davis BSN-RN, MBA, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a new approach to dealing with heart health issues in the United States.

The idea is to educate people about holistic heart health and sharing education about the mind-heart connection.

Holistic heart health is an approach that focuses on the entire well-being of an individual, addressing physical, mental, emotional, and social aspects to promote a healthy heart.

Davis also touched on the mind-heart connection, which recognizes the interplay between mental and emotional factors and their impact on heart health. She pointed to growing evidence that psychological factors, such as stress, anxiety, and depression, can influence cardiovascular health.