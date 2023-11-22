TAMPA (BLOOM) –

The Co-founder and CEO of Southbound Tequila, as well as the Founder of Ivy Cake, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom. Together, they delved into Childers remarkable journey of successfully launching two thriving businesses, all while balancing the demands of family and home life.

Childers, a close friend of country music sensation Carrie Underwood, teamed up to share innovative holiday planning ideas and craft enticing cocktails.

Reflecting on her passion for the holidays and entertaining, Childers expressed, “The festive spirit has always been close to my heart. With the creation of Southbound, I am thrilled to introduce a collection of new and exciting cocktails to elevate the holiday season.”

She went on to say “I know for a fact most people are intimidated to make cocktails at home – the holidays are the perfect time to impress your guests with elevated cocktails.”

Childers believes tried and true recipes are so important for a stress free time in the kitchen.

Childers shared holiday hosting tips & tricks with Bloom viewers:

-Batched cocktails made in advance

-Garnishes go a long way – Repurpose recipe ingredients (i.e. thyme, basil, Rosemary, sugared cranberries, apples, etc.)

-Repurpose empty tequila bottles for serving and storing

“Having an elevated welcome cocktail is the most unexpected welcoming surprise.”, said Childers.

After successfully launching and selling Ivy Cake which is still a thriving company in Nashville, Tennessee, Childers spent fifteen years in pursuit of a unique tequila profile for cocktail recipe development, and finally journeyed Southbound to Jalisco, Mexico to find the tequila that was both the perfect mixer for her unique cocktails and standalone sipper for drinking, neat or on the rocks.

“My creativity in the kitchen as a recipe developer has always been the magic button for my career path. I started by developing 40 different cake flavor combinations, and from then, I spent all of my free time developing cake recipes which is how my first business, Ivey Cake bakery was born.”, said Childers.

Childers believs she was unknowingly laying the foundation for her career into tequila during her early days as a bakery owner.

“Once Ivey Cake became a full-time small business, I had less and less time to create. I was running HR, hiring, training, quality control, and growing my business. I missed being back in that kitchen. So, I would come home from the long days at the bakery and create cocktail recipes with tequila.”, said Childers.

Childers also shared her journey of being a female in the spirits industry.

“Now is the time for women because only a maximum of 5% women owners in the industry.” said Childers.

She went on to say “Don’t let statistics keep you from pursuing your dreams.”

Childers also believes it’s important to surround yourself with world class industry professionals.

She circled back to her friendship with Carrie Underwood as one of those trusted mentors and friends.