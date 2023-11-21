TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious and health holiday treat.

APPLE SPICE COOKIES:

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 C Coconut Oil (melted)
  • 2 TBSP Coconut/Palm Sugar
  • ½ C Applesauce No Sugar Added
  • 1 C Gluten-free Flour
  • ½ TSP Baking Soda
  • ½ TSP Baking Powder
  • 1 ½ TSP Vanilla
  • Pinch Salt
  • 1 TSP Cinnamon
  • ½ TSP Ginger
  • ¼ TSP Each Allspice and Clove

Directions:

  1. Prepare 1-2 sheet pans with parchment paper
  2. Mix wet ingredients together in medium mixing bowl with mixer or by hand with whisk
  3. Add dry ingredients, mix with fork or spatula until well-incorporated
  4. Let rest in refrigerator for 30 minutes. This is very important to have dough hold together properly
  5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees when 15 minutes is done
  6. Scoop dough with regular teaspoon onto cookie sheet
  7. They do not bake as nicely if you roll them into balls
  8. Bake 10-13 minutes, until light brown on bottom. When they come out of the oven, flatten them lightly
  9. Let cool completely and enjoy