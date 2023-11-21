TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious and health holiday treat.
APPLE SPICE COOKIES:
Ingredients:
- 1/4 C Coconut Oil (melted)
- 2 TBSP Coconut/Palm Sugar
- ½ C Applesauce No Sugar Added
- 1 C Gluten-free Flour
- ½ TSP Baking Soda
- ½ TSP Baking Powder
- 1 ½ TSP Vanilla
- Pinch Salt
- 1 TSP Cinnamon
- ½ TSP Ginger
- ¼ TSP Each Allspice and Clove
Directions:
- Prepare 1-2 sheet pans with parchment paper
- Mix wet ingredients together in medium mixing bowl with mixer or by hand with whisk
- Add dry ingredients, mix with fork or spatula until well-incorporated
- Let rest in refrigerator for 30 minutes. This is very important to have dough hold together properly
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees when 15 minutes is done
- Scoop dough with regular teaspoon onto cookie sheet
- They do not bake as nicely if you roll them into balls
- Bake 10-13 minutes, until light brown on bottom. When they come out of the oven, flatten them lightly
- Let cool completely and enjoy