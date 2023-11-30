TAMPA (BLOOM) – Content Creator and Entrepreneur, Alexia Gonzalez, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to give us a glimpse into Cuban culture and holiday traditions.

Gonzalez shared, “I was born in Miami as a first-generation Latina to a Cuban mother and a father from Spain. My childhood was a delightful amalgamation of Cuban and Spanish traditions with a sprinkle of Miami’s diverse cultural tapestry and Latin-American influences. While I grew up mainly adopting Cuban cultural traditions, there is a lot of crossover in the traditions in Cuba and Spain as there are in many Latin-American countries.

One of the most significant celebrations in any Hispanic household is “Nochebuena,” which literally translates to the good night, but refers to Christmas Eve. It’s a cherished tradition that encapsulates the essence of family, love, togetherness, and the joy of the holiday season for Hispanic families.”