TAMPA (BLOOM) – Family lawyers are once again preparing for what they predict will be a ‘spike’ in divorce filings as more relationships are expected to hit the rocks in January 2024. January is well established as the landmark month for divorce filings to spike, with the first full working day now coined as ‘D Day’.

The Divorce Coach, Sara Davison who is a multi-award-winning coach, podcaster, and twice best-selling author, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to holiday proofing your relationship.

“Divorce tends to spike at pivotal points in the family calendar, such as Christmas, which can be the inevitable melting pot for the increase in tensions and the magnifier of disputes.”, said Davison.

She went on to say, “Families face a lot of pressure at Christmas time, often, in part by placing high expectations on ourselves and other family members to create the ‘perfect Christmas’. This, coupled with financial pressures, mean that some families can reach a tipping point.”

Davison offers support to couples who are currently in relationships and for those who are dealing with the heartbreak of a breakup.

“It’s a sad fact that, when we do spend quality time with our partners, any cracks will start to show up. We don’t have the common distractions of daily routine, so we have more time to focus on the relationship. If the foundations are already rocky then holidays have a way of holding a mirror up to the relationship and it could well mean make or break time.” said Davison.

Davison said the good news is that, if you are aware of these pitfalls, there are things you can do to help your relationship survive Christmas holidays: