TAMPA (BLOOM) – Physician and author David Bernstein, MD and Melissa Bernstein FAOT

who is a Healthy Living Advocate and home chef, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with “December Holiday Healthy Hacks”.

From communicating prior to a family visit, to coming up with a “sweets-plan” to avoid overindulging this holiday season the husband wife duo shared a holiday survival guide for Bloom viewers.