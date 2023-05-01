DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s an experience that may make fans of The Beatles “Twist and Shout”!

Did you know there is a free Beatles museum located in Downtown Dunedin?

It is Penny Lane, the ultimate Beatles Museum, a non-profit that was founded by Dr. Robert Entel in 2017.

He took 8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas on a tour of the museum and told her he actually started collecting memorabilia a few decades ago.

“I was studying medicine in this country, but I did a few months in London,” he said. “At a Portobello market, I just saw a guy selling some Beatles stuff. Like a record, coaster, an ash tray and I brought it back in my suitcase, put it in my sock drawer and then started collecting more.”

He would go to flea markets and auctions, acquiring quite a collection.

“People told me over the years, why don’t you open a museum? I’m a doctor, what do I know about museums?” Entel said.

It was not until a few years ago that the museum became a reality through Entel and Colin Bissett.

Now, the museum gets hundreds of visitors a week. They walk through to look at autographed memorabilia, like a guitar, drumsticks, a pair of sunglasses worn by John Lennon, some strands of The Beatles’ hair and much more.

Penny Lane, the ultimate Beatles Museum is located at 730 Broadway St. on the second floor. You can visit Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.