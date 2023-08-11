Teen Life Coach, Desiree Panlilio, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how youth can embrace change as they start a new school year.

Parents sometimes ask, “What should I be doing?” or “How can I help?”. Panlilio says, “Look at last year and look at what the big wins were, look at what your kid was really good at and then build on that. So, if you’re kid had great time management skills, you don’t really need to work on that, but if your teenager was like ‘I really struggled asking for help,’ let’s work on that”.