Bucified Scholarship founder Albert Owens, 2008 Recipient Alexis Cooke, and 2023 Recipient Sophia Jelks, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom.

Owens discusses the Bucified Scholarship program for the Tampa Bay community, and Cooke and Jelks reflect on how the scholarship has tremendously affected their lives.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.