SilverSneakers Engagement Manager Kim Clark and SilverSneakers Trainer Shannon Thigpen join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about SilverSneakers and the importance of fitness for Seniors.

Visit SilverSneakersTampa.com to check to see if you have free access to SilverSneakers benefits through your Medicare plan. Or call (866) 584-7255.

SilverSneakers exercise classes are designed especially for seniors to help them live longer, healthier, happier lives. It includes live, online fitness classes, on-demand videos, and in-person access to thousands of gyms across the country. SilverSneakers members can take part in instructor-led and virtual classes in a variety of formats that include strength training, cardio, meditation, yoga, and stress management.

