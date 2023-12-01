TAMPA (BLOOM) – Hell’s Kitchen Celebrity Chef Robert Hesse who is the man who beat Bobby Flay with his famous chicken wings and created a charity through his Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz food concept in St. Petersburg, Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how he lost 450 pounds and is keeping it off.

“It was in no way shape of form easy but it’s not impossible. The smallest changes in your life, sometimes make the biggest difference.”, said Chef Hesse.

Chef Hesse is now the executive chef at 717 South in Tampa, Florida which is launching his new menu items in early December.