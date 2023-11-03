TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Johna Mailolli joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom on the Heart Walk special to share a heart healthy recipe for Black Bean Salad (Salsa).

Black Bean Salad (or Salsa) Recipe

Ingredients

Servings   6   Serving Size   3/4 cup

  • 1 15.5-ounce can no-salt-added or low-sodium black beans, drained
  • 1 15-ounce can no-salt-added or low-sodium whole-kernel corn, drained

OR

  • 3/4 cup frozen corn (thawed)
  • 1 medium bell pepper (diced)

OR

  • 1 medium tomato (diced)
  • 1/2 cup red onion (diced)
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic (from jar)
  • 2 teaspoons chopped cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice of 1 medium lime

Directions

  1. In a large salad bowl, toss together all the ingredients. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

The 2023 Heart Walk is tomorrow Saturday, November 4th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Visit WFLA.com/Heart-Walk to sign up to join Stacie Schaible and the News Channel 8 team.