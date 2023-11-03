TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Johna Mailolli joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom on the Heart Walk special to share a heart healthy recipe for Black Bean Salad (Salsa).

Black Bean Salad (or Salsa) Recipe

Ingredients

Servings 6 Serving Size 3/4 cup

1 15.5-ounce can no-salt-added or low-sodium black beans, drained

1 15-ounce can no-salt-added or low-sodium whole-kernel corn, drained

OR

3/4 cup frozen corn (thawed)

1 medium bell pepper (diced)

OR

1 medium tomato (diced)

1/2 cup red onion (diced)

1 teaspoon minced garlic (from jar)

2 teaspoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 medium lime

Directions

In a large salad bowl, toss together all the ingredients. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

The 2023 Heart Walk is tomorrow Saturday, November 4th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Visit WFLA.com/Heart-Walk to sign up to join Stacie Schaible and the News Channel 8 team.