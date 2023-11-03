TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Johna Mailolli joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom on the Heart Walk special to share a heart healthy recipe for Black Bean Salad (Salsa).
Black Bean Salad (or Salsa) Recipe
Ingredients
Servings 6 Serving Size 3/4 cup
- 1 15.5-ounce can no-salt-added or low-sodium black beans, drained
- 1 15-ounce can no-salt-added or low-sodium whole-kernel corn, drained
OR
- 3/4 cup frozen corn (thawed)
- 1 medium bell pepper (diced)
OR
- 1 medium tomato (diced)
- 1/2 cup red onion (diced)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic (from jar)
- 2 teaspoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 medium lime
Directions
- In a large salad bowl, toss together all the ingredients. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
