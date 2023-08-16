Caterer and Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a safe, healthy, homemade recipe for dog treats.
Healthy Homemade Dog Treats: Makes Approximately 26 Treats
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup cooked boneless skinless chicken breast
- ½ cup thoroughly cooked Black Rice
- ¼ cup mased sweet potato
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons brown rice flour
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place all the ingredients into a chopper or food processor, puree till smooth.
- Place the batter onto baking sheet and form into a bone if you like, 1 teaspoon at a time.
- Bake for 12 minutes tilly lightly brown yet firm.
- Let cool before giving to your pet.