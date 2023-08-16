Caterer and Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a safe, healthy, homemade recipe for dog treats.

Healthy Homemade Dog Treats: Makes Approximately 26 Treats

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ cup cooked boneless skinless chicken breast
  • ½ cup thoroughly cooked Black Rice
  • ¼ cup mased sweet potato
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons brown rice flour

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Place all the ingredients into a chopper or food processor, puree till smooth.
  • Place the batter onto baking sheet and form into a bone if you like,  1 teaspoon at a time.
  • Bake for 12 minutes tilly lightly brown yet firm.
  • Let cool before giving to your pet.