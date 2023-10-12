TAMPA (BLOOM) – Personal chef, caterer and on-air personality Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a one pan dish to feed your family in no time.

Healthy Fall Sheet Pan Dinner:

serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed

2 large apples, cored and sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons Avocado oil oil, divided

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C) and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of oil, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Place the chicken breasts in a resealable bag, pour in half of the marinade mixture, seal the bag, and massage to coat the chicken evenly. (Let it marinate for 10 minutes or up to overnight) In a large bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts, cubed butternut squash, sliced apples, and red onion. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over the mixture, and season with salt and pepper. Toss until well coated. Transfer the marinated chicken breasts onto the prepared sheet pan, leaving some space between them. Arrange the Brussels sprouts, squash, apples, and red onion around the chicken. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender and caramelized. Halfway through cooking, brush the remaining marinade over the chicken. Remove from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Serve warm and enjoy!

This recipe combines the sweetness of maple syrup, the tanginess of Dijon mustard, and the savory flavors of the chicken and roasted vegetables for a delicious and comforting fall dinner. I hope you enjoy making and savoring this delightful dish!