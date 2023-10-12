TAMPA (BLOOM) – Halloween is almost here and there are ways to sneak in healthy, fun treats the kids will enjoy.

Registered Dietitian, Brooke Sobh, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with two healthy Halloween treats you can make with the kids.

Frozen “Boo”-nana Pops

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium banana

1 cup good quality white chocolate*

8 mini chocolate chips for eyes

4 popsicle sticks

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut banana in half lengthwise, then in half to make four quarters. Insert popsicle sticks into bananas, and freeze bananas on a wax paper lined cookie sheet.

When the bananas are frozen, fill a coffee mug with chocolate. Melt chocolate in the microwave 30 seconds at a time, stirring until the chocolate is melted and soft.

Dip the bananas one at a time into the chocolate, scraping off the excess chocolate from the back of the banana, and place it on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper.

Quickly add the chocolate chips for the eyes before the chocolate hardens (you have to work quickly here).

Return to the freezer until frozen and ready to eat. Eat frozen.

Jack-O-Lantern Oranges

INGREDIENTS:

Oranges

A small, sharp kitchen knife

Filling of choice: fruit salad, oatmeal, yogurt, chocolate mousse, sorbet, etc.

INSTRUCTIONS: