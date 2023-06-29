Health & Wellness Expert Shannon Smith joined guest host Farron Hipp on Bloom, the global health and wellness show, to showcase easy and delicious summer treats loaded with superfruits and antioxidants.

Chocolate Dipped “Berry Bite” Pops:

Ingredients:

1-2 cups mixed washed berries (quartered)

5 ounces plain (or probiotic) yogurt

Honey (for drizzling)

Parchment paper

White and Dark Chocolate (for dipping)

Directions:

1. Wash and rough chop berries and add to a bowl

2. Add yogurt and drizzle honey over berries and mix together.

3. Drop bite sized clusters onto a parchment lined sheet pan.

4. Place parchment lined pan in the freezer for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

5. When clusters are close to frozen, melt chocolate in the microwave in 30 second increments.

6. Add frozen berry clusters to melted chocolate one by one and flip to coat.

7. Once fully dipped, place back on baking sheet and put in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes until the outer shell has cooled.

Optional: freeze the berry and yogurt mix into popsicle molds and dip in chocolate for a fun treat for the whole family.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.