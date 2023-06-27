Social media is packed with fun health hacks and trends that go in and out of style. One of the many recipes that has gone viral is a Snickers dupe, otherwise known as “Healthy Dipped Dates”. Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Guest Host, Maggie Rodriguez, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to make this deliciously healthy recipe.
HEALTHY DIPPED DATES:
Ingredients:
- Pitted dates
- Peanut butter
- Walnuts or peanuts
- Melted chocolate
Directions:
- Split open dates
- Fill with peanut butter
- Top with walnuts or peanuts
- Skewer dates with toothpick and dip in melted chocolate
- Optional: sprinkle walnuts or peanuts on top
- Freeze