Social media is packed with fun health hacks and trends that go in and out of style. One of the many recipes that has gone viral is a Snickers dupe, otherwise known as “Healthy Dipped Dates”. Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Guest Host, Maggie Rodriguez, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to make this deliciously healthy recipe.

HEALTHY DIPPED DATES:

Ingredients:

  • Pitted dates
  • Peanut butter
  • Walnuts or peanuts
  • Melted chocolate

Directions:

  1. Split open dates
  2. Fill with peanut butter
  3. Top with walnuts or peanuts
  4. Skewer dates with toothpick and dip in melted chocolate
  5. Optional: sprinkle walnuts or peanuts on top
  6. Freeze