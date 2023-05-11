Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a nutritious legume that offer several health benefits.



Chickpeas are a great source of essential nutrients. They contain high levels of protein, dietary fiber, vitamins (such as folate and vitamin K), and minerals (including iron, magnesium, and potassium).



Registered and Licensed Dietitian, Brooke Sobh, shared how to use chickpeas in your brownie recipes for a healthy twist.

Brooke shared this recipe with our Bloom viewers:

Healthy Butterscotch Blondies

In a blender combine:

1 can chickpeas

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 c sugar

1/3 c flour

1/4 c applesauce

1/4 c peanut butter

Blend it up and then add butterscotch chips and mix together! Bake at 350 for 30 mins. WOW.

Makes 15 blondies.

For ONE blondie: 73 calories, 3 g fat, 9g carbs, 2.5 G protein, 2 g fiber!! 🍪

