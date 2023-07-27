Personal Chef, Debra Murray, and her Sous Chef, Emma, join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to talk about different ways to get children to eat healthy, as well as why a child’s diet is important. Murray also introduces some creative spins on traditional lunch box foods, including a Cheerio and peanut butter crispy treat.

Peanut Butter Cereal Treats

Makes 24

2 tablespoons butter

3 cups mini marshmallows

2/3 cup peanut butter

6 cups high protein high fiber cereal

½ chopped peanuts

Optional

½ cup chocolate morsels or sprinkles for the top

Line a 9×13 inch baking sheet with parchment paper, spray pan well with nonstick spray.

In a large dutch oven over medium heat melt the butter.

Stir in the marshmallows until they start to melt.

Stir in the peanut butter, till smooth.

Add the remaining ingredients working quickly with a rubber spatula to combine all the ingredients.

Pour into prepared pan

Spray your hands with nonstick spray and press down on the cereal treats to make sure they are packed in pan good.

If you are using chocolate chips or sprinkles add now and press into bars.

Let cool for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Cut into 24 pieces

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Plus, Bloom has gone digital! Catch the “Bloom Health Club” streaming on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.