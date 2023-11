TAMPA (BLOOM) – There is a concept called the Health Triangle, which the World Health Organization defines as the balance of mental, physical, and social health, to help you achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share why it’s so important to prioritize your mental health.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.