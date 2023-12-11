TAMPA (BLOOM) – Florida Blue Center Manager, Chavelk Collado, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the health solutions offered at your local Florida Blue Center.

Join the Florida Blue Center for a festive, FREE Health and Wellness Expo, a heartwarming and healthy celebration for the whole family with a holiday twist. Discover a wide array of health and community resources as they celebrate the holiday season. Their Expo is happening December 9th at 10AM. For directions, Call 813-282-9910.