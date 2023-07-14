Daytime’s Farron Hipp recently visited Cano Health, a leading primary care provider forging lifelong bonds with patients to talk with Primary Care Provider, George Layton, MD, about their superior primary care services.

Experience the Cano Health difference through personalized primary care that treats you as a whole. Their expert, dedicated doctors and caring clinical staff help you live your best life. For more information, to find your nearest locations, or to schedule an appointment, visit their website CanoHealth.com or Call 813-605-7411.

We are super excited to have Cano Health participating in our Bloom Health Expo happening this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.