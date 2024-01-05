TAMPA (BLOOM) – Physician, author and health and wellness expert David Bernstein, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the health benefits of “Dry January”.

Here are some of the many health benefits Dr. Bernstein provided of not drinking for 30 days:

Improvement in potential liver damage Reduction in cardiovascular and cancer risk Facilitation in weight loss Boost brain function and mental clarity Improved sleep, especially is insomnia or there is an existing sleep disorder

Here are some tips Dr. Bernstein provided for a successful Dry January: