TAMPA (BLOOM) – Physician, author and health and wellness expert David Bernstein, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the health benefits of “Dry January”.
Here are some of the many health benefits Dr. Bernstein provided of not drinking for 30 days:
- Improvement in potential liver damage
- Reduction in cardiovascular and cancer risk
- Facilitation in weight loss
- Boost brain function and mental clarity
- Improved sleep, especially is insomnia or there is an existing sleep disorder
Here are some tips Dr. Bernstein provided for a successful Dry January:
- Have a good reason/motivation for a dry month
- Develop a plan for success—failing to plan is planning to fail
- Establish new of different habits that will distract from drinking behavior—such as removing alcohol from your home and avoiding situations or individuals that with encourage drinking
- Sharing your plan with others to gain support, encouragement and accountability
- Listen to the encouraging words from others: you look great, slimmer, your love handles have disappeared, your more calm and approachable,
- Self assess: sleeping better, more energetic and focusing more clearly
- Some people might consider non alcoholic liquors, wine and beer but I don’t think the promotes enough of a behavior change