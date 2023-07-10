The host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, Gayle Guyardo, visited Celsus Integrative Therapy in Tampa, Florida to learn more about the healing effects of the Pilates program offered at Celsus.

Celsus Integrative Therapy located in the heart of Tampa, Florida offer a holistic approach to wellness and performance. The team combines its knowledge and experience of manual therapy with Functional Movement Training, helping clients fix, prevent, and strengthen structural weaknesses that lead to injury.

Through massage, energy work and vibrational sound healing, Celsus Integrative Therapy works with the whole body to remove physical and energetical blocks to optimal wellbeing.

Through herbal remedies, Celsus Integrative Therapy, can also assist the body’s own amazing adaptive abilities for a more complete healing journey from the inside out.

Celsus Integrative Therapy’s mission is to heal the world, one body-mind-soul at a time and we truly believe nobody is beyond healing.

Bloom is super excited to be partnering with Celsus Integrative Therapy for the News Channel 8 Advent Health Bloom Health Expo coming up this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.