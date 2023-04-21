Medical and Emotional Intuitive and Licensed Professional Counselor, Katie Beecher, MS, LPC, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her personal experience with bulimia.

“I ate only 1000 calories a day and lost 20 pounds in a couple of months. Of course I couldn’t sustain that and started yo-yo dieting, as my self esteem kept falling. By the age of 16, I was binging and purging three times a day and was suicidal.” said Beecher.

She went on to say, “After never revealing what was going on to anyone, including my parents, I came home from school one day and decided to call our pediatrician and ask for help. I had a job and a car and paid for it myself, without my parent’s knowledge. I believe it was divine intervention because I can’t explain it. I was fortunate to work with a therapist who helped me connect to self-love, my intuition, and my body and who I could talk to about my psychic and intuitive gifts.”

Beecher said her journey was a long one. “I worked very hard and have been recovered for over 30 years. It was the most difficult and most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”

Now she dedicates her life work to helping others. “I look at the eating disorder as an important gift that helped me get to know myself, be authentic, learn to use my voice and disconnect from people and things that weren’t good for me.”

Beecher decided to share her journey by writing a book, “Heal from Within”, which is designed to help inspire others and teach them how to connect to their intuition and learn to look at illness and adversity differently.

