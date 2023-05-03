The Peanuts cartoon often touted the saying ‘happiness is a warm puppy’ – and there is truth to it. Puppys and pets can be a great way to boost your happiness. Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay along with 5 month old husky/Terrier mix puppy “Troy” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to bring some joy to the studio and talk about adopting a puppy to boost your happiness.

