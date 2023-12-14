TAMPA (BLOOM) – Hands Across the Bay was developed to positively impact the lives of as many Tampa Bay residents as possible. The non-profit assist and mentors hardworking families in need, advocates for change, supports other organizations, and spreads love with various acts of kindness.

As part of the its mission, Hands Across the Bay hopes to inspire the Tampa Bay community to become more compassionate, empathetic, and charitable.

Julie Johnson-Weintraub, the President and COO of Gold and Diamond Source and Founder and President of Hands Across the Bay Emily Johnson, the Vice President of Hands Across the Bay joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how the charity helps so many in need, especially during the holidays.

Julie Johnson-Weintraub also just received National Recognition for Victim Advocacy in Washington DC for Victims Advocacy Watch.