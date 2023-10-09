TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Bloom team went on location to Goodwill-Suncoast in search of trendy Halloween costumes. Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, talked with the Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Drew Przybyszewski, about their selection of Halloween goods. Goodwill-Suncoast has aisles and aisles of new and gently used costumes and clothing, so you can design your own unique, upcycled look.