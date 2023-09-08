Albert Owens known fondly as “Bucified Bert” is known across Tampa Bay for his fanatical devotion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He even made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last in Canton, Ohio, when he was inducted into the Professional Football Ultimate Fan Association.

‘Bucified Bert’ received the once-in-a-lifetime honor in part due to his devotion to charity, and desire to serve as a positive role model for Tampa Bay’s youth.

Bucified Bert joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to show off his new game day attire for this year’s season.

