TAMPA (BLOOM) – Michael Needler, Owner of Save-A-Lot and “Game Show Host” joins Host Gayle Guyardo – a “Deal Seeking Mom of 4” on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to play the “Game Show Guess the Price Difference” to guess the savings and price difference you can find with private label versus competitor national brand pricing. Shoppers can get the same quality and save money at Save-A-Lot. Tampa Bay area stores are family-owned & operated.

For more information and to find a store near you please visit savealot.com.