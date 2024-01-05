TAMPA (BLOOM) –

The Happy Healthy Human Wellness Coach, Michele Cuffe, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to work more protein in your diet.

She shared her “Baked Cheeseburger bites” recipe:

Baked Cheeseburger bites:

1Lb of grass-fed ground sirloin

2tbsp coconut flour

2 large eggs

2tsp of mustard (spicy or regular)

1/2 cup of cheese

1/4 cup diced white onion

Mix and roll out . Place in muffin tin. Makes about 8. Cook 25min on 350.