TAMPA (BLOOM) –
The Happy Healthy Human Wellness Coach, Michele Cuffe, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to work more protein in your diet.
She shared her “Baked Cheeseburger bites” recipe:
Baked Cheeseburger bites:
1Lb of grass-fed ground sirloin
2tbsp coconut flour
2 large eggs
2tsp of mustard (spicy or regular)
1/2 cup of cheese
1/4 cup diced white onion
Mix and roll out . Place in muffin tin. Makes about 8. Cook 25min on 350.
- 4oz serving of ground sirloin has 23g of protein.
I will also have on hand some ground chicken bites with bacon and goat cheese!