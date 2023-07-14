Grab your cowboy boots & hats! What’s being called the best entertainment in Western sports is galloping into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, Florida.

The 2023 Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford, is taking place on July 14 & 15, 2023.

The 2-day extravaganza is chock-full of bull riding, bronco busting, and barrel racing brings cowboys and cowgirls throughout the south to test their skills against some of the best bucking horses and bulls in all of rodeo.

Seven-time International Professional Rodeo Association Announcer of the Year Matt McGee will present lively and hilarious entertainment between competitions that will have fans stompin’, hootin’ and hollerin’ with excitement.

Legendary undefeated bull Georgia Smoke Shop will be part of the bull riding competition, as select competitors attempt to ride the famed bull.

The Family Festival is also famous for its good grub, spirited games, LIVE music and entertaining activities sure to thrill the entire family, from the little cowpokes to the most seasoned cowhands.

You can test your skills on the mechanical bull, speed down the giant slide, marvel at the monster truck demo or tap your toes to the music from the Bartow Ford Beer Barn entertainment stage as you enjoy tasty treats such as include corn dogs, BBQ, tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream, pizza, hot pressed Cuban sandwiches and more. There’s something for everyone at this summer spectacular.

The Owner, Happy Belly Tacos & Grill Gina Trejo who was hand selected to be part of the festival

