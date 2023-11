TAMPA (BLOOM) – There are two young girl bosses behind an incredible business concept, a place where you can grab a cup of joe and cuddle with the cutest adoptable cats.

The Co-Founders of Cats and Caffeine, Lindsey Marzo and Brieanna Rekow, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about how they got their start and their impact on the local Tampa Bay community.